Wedding industry ‘boom’ seen in East Texas

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Like just about everything else, the pandemic affected weddings in East Texas.

“We actually rescheduled 31 weddings and events from 2020 to 2021, so that was really crazy,” Angie Bullington, venue manager of Bella Vista said.

For some in the wedding industry, their first year was last year.

“Last year was a combination of COVID and it being our first year,” Amber McKinney, owner of Sunset Oaks said. “So we have at least four to five times as many weddings this year as we did last year.”

And with rescheduling, the wedding industry had to make adjustments to their business model.

“One of the challenges in the wedding industry, especially with venues, is you only have so many days. This year we’re having weddings on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays,” McKinney said.

However, McKinney also said she is so excited for this “wedding boom,” to be able to do what she loves.

“Just being a small part of those moments people will never forget.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

