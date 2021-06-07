Chairman, Vice Chairman for Texas A&M University System Board of Regents elected
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents elected a new chairman and vice chairman Monday. Tim Leach of Midland was elected chairman and William “Bill” Mahomes Jr. of Dallas was elected vice chairman.
Leach, class of ‘82, was appointed to the Board of Regents in 2017 by Gov. Abbott and has served as vice chairman the last two years. He’s the Executive Vice President of ConocoPhillips and serves on the company’s board of directors.
Abbott first appointed Mahomes, class of ‘72, to the Board of Regents in 2015. He is a partner at Bracewell LLP.
Student regent Mati Rigby ‘23, an epidemiology major, also attended their first meeting Monday.
The following Board committee members were also named:
COMMITTEE ON AUDIT
- Mike Hernandez, Chair
- Randy Brooks
- Bill Mahomes
- Cliff Thomas
COMMITTEE ON ACADEMIC AND STUDENT AFFAIRS
- Jay Graham, Chair
- Randy Brooks
- Mike Hernandez
- Elaine Mendoza
COMMITTEE ON FINANCE
- Bob Albritton, Chair
- Jay Graham
- Mike Plank
- Elaine Mendoza
COMMITTEE ON BUILDINGS AND PHYSICAL PLANT
- Mike Plank, Chair
- Bob Albritton
- Bill Mahomes
- Cliff Thomas
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.