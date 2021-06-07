Chairman, Vice Chairman for Texas A&M University System Board of Regents elected

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents elected a new chairman and vice chairman Monday. Tim Leach of Midland was elected chairman and William “Bill” Mahomes Jr. of Dallas was elected vice chairman.

Leach, class of ‘82, was appointed to the Board of Regents in 2017 by Gov. Abbott and has served as vice chairman the last two years. He’s the Executive Vice President of ConocoPhillips and serves on the company’s board of directors.

Abbott first appointed Mahomes, class of ‘72, to the Board of Regents in 2015. He is a partner at Bracewell LLP.

Student regent Mati Rigby ‘23, an epidemiology major, also attended their first meeting Monday.

The following Board committee members were also named:

COMMITTEE ON AUDIT

Mike Hernandez, Chair

Randy Brooks

Bill Mahomes

Cliff Thomas

COMMITTEE ON ACADEMIC AND STUDENT AFFAIRS

Jay Graham, Chair

Randy Brooks

Mike Hernandez

Elaine Mendoza

COMMITTEE ON FINANCE

Bob Albritton, Chair

Jay Graham

Mike Plank

Elaine Mendoza

COMMITTEE ON BUILDINGS AND PHYSICAL PLANT

Mike Plank, Chair

Bob Albritton

Bill Mahomes

Cliff Thomas

