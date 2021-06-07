Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Authorities respond to bomb threat at Central Texas food processing plant

A bomb threat forced the evacuation of employees at Cargill Foods in Waco on Monday afternoon.
A bomb threat forced the evacuation of employees at Cargill Foods in Waco on Monday afternoon.(Bill Gowdy)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and Waco Police on Monday responded to a bomb threat call at Cargill Foods, a food processing plant located at 2510 Lake Shore Drive near Gholson Road.

Dozens of employees were seen outside the plant after authorities evacuated the building.

A Waco Police spokesman said his department received a call from management at about regarding a “credible threat.”

Police arrived at the plant and requested a specialized unit with the sheriff’s office.

Police said the facility was thoroughly searched and cleared at about 6 p.m.

The plant will resume operations Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and Monday night. (Source: KLTV Staff)
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday/Monday night
One man in custody after standoff incident with police in Lone Star
Dr. Dan Crawford (Source: Tyler ISD)
Tyler Legacy principal resigns in wake of police investigation
Michael Hunt (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest Waskom man in connection with assault victim’s death
Source: KLTV Staff
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound I-20 traffic backed up for miles in Van Zandt County

Latest News

Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security
Texas A&M researches hold workshops to address learning loss caused by the pandemic
Texas A&M researches hold workshops to address learning loss caused by the pandemic
Source: KTRE Staff
Civil Air Patrol teens soar, earn aviation wings in Nacogdoches
Nac Treatment Plant
Nacogdoches Treatment Plant
Denise Hernandez, 54
Former Smith County elections official faces previous allegations of bullying employees