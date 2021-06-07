Authorities respond to bomb threat at Central Texas food processing plant

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and Waco Police on Monday responded to a bomb threat call at Cargill Foods, a food processing plant located at 2510 Lake Shore Drive near Gholson Road.

Dozens of employees were seen outside the plant after authorities evacuated the building.

A Waco Police spokesman said his department received a call from management at about regarding a “credible threat.”

Police arrived at the plant and requested a specialized unit with the sheriff’s office.

Police said the facility was thoroughly searched and cleared at about 6 p.m.

The plant will resume operations Tuesday morning.

