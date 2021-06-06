Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Scattered showers and thundershowers will continue to be possible across East Texas today. Many of will see partly to mostly cloudy skies for the day. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 80s.

Tomorrow, shower and thunderstorm chances increase, especially in the afternoon. Highs tomorrow in the mid to upper 80s again. As we roll through the week highs will continue to warm up and we’ll be close to 90° on Tuesday. By Wednesday, most of East Texas should be rain free and be looking at partly to mostly sunny skies. Both Thursday and Friday are dry in the extended forecast, but rain returns by next Saturday.

