Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It sure was a beautiful day with some underperforming afternoon rain which allowed temperatures to climb into the middle to upper 80s. A few spots even hit 90 degrees today! Our next round of showers and storms will arrive from the northwest after midnight tonight, and some of these storms will be capable of some low-level severe wind threats, as well as some very heavy rainfall at times. These storms could last into the late morning hours of tomorrow before we briefly quiet down by lunchtime. More scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours as highs range in the lower to middle 80s. Mostly cloudy and fairly dry overnight into Tuesday morning, before more scattered showers and storms pop up throughout the afternoon and evening, although likely with not as much coverage as what we’ll see tomorrow. Looks like only a few spotty showers possible on Wednesday, then higher pressure finally begins to build in from the southwest. This higher pressure will keep our skies pretty much totally dry and mostly sunny throughout the remainder of the upcoming week. As rain chances disappear, temperatures rocket back to seasonal norms in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Enjoy the warmth and dry streak when it gets here!

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man in custody after standoff incident with police in Lone Star
Michael Hunt (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest Waskom man in connection with assault victim’s death
Source: KLTV Staff
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound I-20 traffic backed up for miles in Van Zandt County
Dr. Dan Crawford (Source: Tyler ISD)
Tyler Legacy principal resigns in wake of police investigation
Tyler Police investigating a string of Saturday morning robberies. Location University Blvd at...
Tyler Police investigating string of Saturday morning robberies

Latest News

Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 6-7-21
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 6-7-21
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips 6-6-21
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips