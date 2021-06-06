Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rusk County commissioner: CR 490 closed due to washout

County Road 490 in Rusk County is closed due to a washout. (Source: Pct. 4 County Commissioner...
County Road 490 in Rusk County is closed due to a washout. (Source: Pct. 4 County Commissioner Bennie Whitworth)(Pct. 4 County Commissioner Bennie Whitworth)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk County commissioner is reporting that County Road 490 is closed to traffic because of a washout.

In a Facebook post, Pct. 4 County Commissioner Bennie Whitworth said, “County Road 490 is closed to through traffic due to a road failure from heavy rains. We will have crews working and hope to have the road reopened on Monday.”

If at all possible, motorists should take alternate routes.

