One man in custody after standoff incident with police in Lone Star

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lone Star police arrested a man after a brief standoff with law enforcement Sunday afternoon.

Lone Star Police Chief Steven Blythe said that he could not comment at this time because he has not received the offense report yet.

The incident occurred at a home in the 200 block of Avery Lane in Lone Star Sunday afternoon.

The man’s family told East Texas News that the incident started as a traffic offense. The man who was arrested was driving a vehicle with no license plates.

Family members also told East Texas News that it was not a hostage situation and that their relative was well known to police.

The scene has been cleared.

The Lone Star Police Department is not releasing the suspect’s name at this time.

KLTV will contact Blythe Monday after he has had a chance to read the report for more information.

