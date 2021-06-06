Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

One man in custody after standoff incident with police in Lone Star

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lone Star police arrested a man after a brief standoff with law enforcement Sunday afternoon.

Lone Star Police Chief Steven Blythe said that he could not comment at this time because he has not received the offense report yet.

The incident occurred at a home in the 200 block of Avery Lane in Lone Star Sunday afternoon.

The man’s family told East Texas News that the incident started as a traffic offense. The man who was arrested was driving a vehicle with no license plates.

Family members also told East Texas News that it was not a hostage situation and that their relative was well known to police.

The scene has been cleared.

The Lone Star Police Department is not releasing the suspect’s name at this time.

KLTV will contact Blythe Monday after he has had a chance to read the report for more information.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hunt (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest Waskom man in connection with assault victim’s death
Source: KLTV Staff
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound I-20 traffic backed up for miles in Van Zandt County
Dr. Dan Crawford (Source: Tyler ISD)
Tyler Legacy principal resigns in wake of police investigation
Tyler Police investigating a string of Saturday morning robberies. Location University Blvd at...
Tyler Police investigating string of Saturday morning robberies

Latest News

Eight people were shot in New Orleans East early Sunday morning. At least one woman is listed...
At least 10 people shot Sunday in New Orleans in 3 separate shootings
Source: KLTV Staff
Girl Scout completes mission of East Texas lake clean up
Volunteers assemble tables and chairs in the new CASA conference center in Tyler.
Volunteers helped move CASA for Kids of East Texas into newly renovated campus in Tyler this weekend
Source: KTRE Staff
Take a Kid Fishing event held in Panola County
Habitat for Humanity Home featured in TABA Parade of Homes.
Habitat for Humanity Home is part of the Parade of Homes