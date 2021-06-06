Habitat for Humanity Home is part of the Parade of Homes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County Habitat for Humanity home is part of the Tyler Area Builders Association Parade of Homes.

Last year was the first time one of their homes made the parade, and now this home is their first two-story home.

Jack Wilson, the CEO of Smith County Habitat for Humanity, said that this parade provides an opportunity for people to see the homes, get ideas, and even purchase a home.

Wilson also said that having this home in the parade opens up doors for lower-income families to purchase their first home.

“We’re building these homes for the families, lower-income families,” Wilson said. “We don’t want to do a product that is going to cost them an arm and a leg ... so we’re very proud of that.”

The Parade of Homes goes until June 15th. To check out the homes for the parade, head to their website.

