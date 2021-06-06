Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity Home is part of the Parade of Homes

Habitat for Humanity Home featured in TABA Parade of Homes.
Habitat for Humanity Home featured in TABA Parade of Homes.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County Habitat for Humanity home is part of the Tyler Area Builders Association Parade of Homes.

Last year was the first time one of their homes made the parade, and now this home is their first two-story home.

Jack Wilson, the CEO of Smith County Habitat for Humanity, said that this parade provides an opportunity for people to see the homes, get ideas, and even purchase a home.

Wilson also said that having this home in the parade opens up doors for lower-income families to purchase their first home.

“We’re building these homes for the families, lower-income families,” Wilson said. “We don’t want to do a product that is going to cost them an arm and a leg ... so we’re very proud of that.”

The Parade of Homes goes until June 15th. To check out the homes for the parade, head to their website.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man in custody after standoff incident with police in Lone Star
Michael Hunt (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest Waskom man in connection with assault victim’s death
Source: KLTV Staff
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound I-20 traffic backed up for miles in Van Zandt County
Dr. Dan Crawford (Source: Tyler ISD)
Tyler Legacy principal resigns in wake of police investigation
Tyler Police investigating a string of Saturday morning robberies. Location University Blvd at...
Tyler Police investigating string of Saturday morning robberies

Latest News

Eight people were shot in New Orleans East early Sunday morning. At least one woman is listed...
At least 10 people shot Sunday in New Orleans in 3 separate shootings
Source: KLTV Staff
Girl Scout completes mission of East Texas lake clean up
Volunteers assemble tables and chairs in the new CASA conference center in Tyler.
Volunteers helped move CASA for Kids of East Texas into newly renovated campus in Tyler this weekend
Source: KTRE Staff
Take a Kid Fishing event held in Panola County