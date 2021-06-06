Girl Scout completes mission of East Texas lake clean up

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Concerns were voiced over a consistent problem with trash at one East Texas lake, and the protagonist with the answer was an 11-year-old girl.

It started as a “Girl Scout project,” and caught the attention of the Gladewater City Council and beautification committee.

A gathering for a ceremony at lake Gladewater by city officials was sparked by Girl Scout Emily Dickenson.

“She had photos. She had descriptions; she had statistics, and then she spoke very well. She was a breath of fresh air,” said Gladewater City Councilman Dennis Robertson.

It started when Emily took a walk around the lake in 2020 and saw a need.

“I decided we needed more trash cans around the lake because people were not taking care of their trash and throwing it away,” she said.

Noticing strewn rash and overflowing garbage cans, she had a proposal, which she pitched to the city council.

Add trash cans in specific locations, and request more trash pickups at the lake.

Tenacious, Emily attended four different meetings pushing the project.

“Yeah I was a little nervous,” the 11-year-old said.

“A lot of people come to us with complaints and no solutions. Miss Emily brought a complaint and a solution,” said Gladewater building official Al Harrison.

Harrison helped by applying for a grant to pay for the trash cans, and it was approved.

“All this is paid for without any money from the city budget; it’s all paid for by a grant,” he said.

Emily’s effort was recognized by her troop.

“Earning her the bronze award, which is the highest award a Girl Scout Junior can earn. A lot of hard work, a lot of dedication. She did great. I’m so proud of her,” said Emily’s mother Kim Shaw.

Emily is a 5th-grade student at Weldon Elementary.

She’s a girl scout in troop 7495 in White Oak.

The project earned her the Bronze Award, the highest award a Girl Scout Junior can earn.

She hopes to earn the Gold Award, which is the Girl Scout equivalent to earning Eagle Scout.

