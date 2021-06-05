TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound I-20 traffic backed up for miles in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic is backed up at least five to six miles on the eastbound side of Interstate 20 in Van Zandt County.

According to a KLTV Staff member, the traffic on the eastbound side of I-20 was backed up from at least Mile Marker 512 to Mile Marker 507 Saturday morning.

Fire trucks and a crane truck were visible at the scene.

Motorists traveling east on I-20 should avoid this section of the interstate and take alternate routes if possible. Exercise caution and expect delays.

