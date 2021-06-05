Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound I-20 traffic backed up for miles in Van Zandt County

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic is backed up at least five to six miles on the eastbound side of Interstate 20 in Van Zandt County.

According to a KLTV Staff member, the traffic on the eastbound side of I-20 was backed up from at least Mile Marker 512 to Mile Marker 507 Saturday morning.

Fire trucks and a crane truck were visible at the scene.

Motorists traveling east on I-20 should avoid this section of the interstate and take alternate routes if possible. Exercise caution and expect delays.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Dan Crawford (Source: Tyler ISD)
Tyler Legacy principal resigns in wake of police investigation
Athens Mayor James Monte Montgomery was arrested Thursday on a charge of online solicitation of...
Athens mayor arrested Thursday for online solicitation of minor
From top left clockwise, Jesse Bennett Mason, James Monte Montgomery, Jordan Rook and Michael...
Four arrested on charges of online solicitation of minor via multi-agency sting operation
Horrific details are released in the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy.
5-year-old Texas boy was dead for weeks before reported missing, officials say
A pickup crashed into a Longview apartment Friday. (Source: KLTV Staff)
1 person taken to hospital after truck crashes into Longview apartment

Latest News

Tyler Police investigating a string of Saturday morning robberies. Location University Blvd at...
Tyler Police investigating string of Saturday morning robberies
CIVIL WAR REENACTMENT
Civil War re-enactment to take place in Jefferson this weekend
KLTV 6 PM NEWS 6-4-21 PART 4
KLTV 6 PM NEWS 6-4-21 PART 4
ATHENS MAYOR ARRESTED
ATHENS MAYOR ARRESTED