East Texas Food bank feeding children through its Summer Food Program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank’s Summer Food Program provides free breakfast and lunch to children after the school year ends, and they do this at 24 East Texas locations.

For volunteers and participants alike, the program is a blessing.

“Especially coming off just a crazy year with COVID, it is very rewarding to have the kids back in the park, playing with them, and the joy of being able to see their faces when they receive their meals,” Lexi Trimble, St. Paul’s Children’s Services Development Director, said.

And Tim Butler of East Texas Food Bank told KLTV that you can volunteer or donate through the organization’s website.

Butler also said the event is so important because, “Just seeing a family, three kids walking up, and their little sister in their arms coming to get a sandwich, that shows the need right there.”

