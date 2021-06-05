Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... We start off our Saturday with temps in the 60s and 70s. A few scattered showers for the morning hours. This afternoon we’ll see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Shower coverage increases this afternoon, especially the farther south you go. Greatest rain chances are for Deep East Texas today. Storms are not expected to become severe, but they could pack some thunder and lightning. Additionally, isolated areas could see heavy rainfall and flooding will continue to be a concern.

Tomorrow the forecast is about the same, highs in the 80s with a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers. We’ll go through the first half of the work week with below normal temps and rain chances, but by the time we get to next Friday, rain chances are at zero (for now) and highs will be near normal.

