Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a beautiful and warm day, but with plenty of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. We’ll see a very similar day tomorrow with partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain chances throughout the day. Nothing severe is expected, but some gusty winds and heavier rain will be possible in localized areas. Temperatures will start off in the muggy middle to upper 60s before warming back up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will hold onto the scattered rain chances for Monday and Tuesday of next week before some higher pressure finally begins to build in from the southwest. Our rain chances will really drop down some by the midpoint of next week, and next Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are even looking partly to mostly sunny! As rain chances dwindle, temperatures quickly climb back up close to seasonal averages so be ready for some muggy upper 80s by the end of the upcoming work week!

