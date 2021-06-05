Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Protest erupts again over man killed by Minnesota deputies

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Protesters faced off with officers in Minneapolis early Saturday over the shooting death of a man by members of a U.S. Marshals task force.

Photos from the scene following a vigil for Winston Boogie Smith Jr., 32, showed dumpster fires in the street and a line of officers standing guard. It was the second night of protests in response to the fatal shooting Thursday in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood.

Authorities said Friday that Smith was wanted on a weapons violation and fired a gun before two deputies shot him while he was inside a parked vehicle. Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were trying to arrest him on a warrant for allegedly being a felon in possession of a gun.

Family and friends described Smith as a father of three who was often harassed by police. They are demanding transparency in the investigation and have asked that anyone who might have video footage to come forward.

Police said some people vandalized buildings and stole from businesses after the shooting Thursday. Nine people were arrested on possible charges including suspicion of riot, assault, arson and damage to property.

The fatal shooting comes as Minneapolis has been on edge since the death of George Floyd just over a year ago, and the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by an officer in nearby Brooklyn Center in April.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Dan Crawford (Source: Tyler ISD)
Tyler Legacy principal resigns in wake of police investigation
Athens Mayor James Monte Montgomery was arrested Thursday on a charge of online solicitation of...
Athens mayor arrested Thursday for online solicitation of minor
From top left clockwise, Jesse Bennett Mason, James Monte Montgomery, Jordan Rook and Michael...
Four arrested on charges of online solicitation of minor via multi-agency sting operation
Horrific details are released in the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy.
5-year-old Texas boy was dead for weeks before reported missing, officials say
A pickup crashed into a Longview apartment Friday. (Source: KLTV Staff)
1 person taken to hospital after truck crashes into Longview apartment

Latest News

From left, EU's Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe,...
G-7 nations sign key pact to make tech giants pay fair taxes
Friends, family and supporters of man killed in officer-involved shooting start memorial ...
Family of Minn. man killed by US Marshals speaks out
Married San Diego detectives among 3 killed in head-on crash.
Married San Diego detectives among 3 killed in head-on crash
Married San Diego detectives among 3 killed in head-on crash.
Married San Diego detectives among 3 killed in head-on crash