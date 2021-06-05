Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Mark In Texas History: Zebulon Pike once trekked through East Texas

The namesake of Pike's Peak once traveled through East Texas.
The namesake of Pike's Peak once traveled through East Texas.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTO, Texas (KLTV) - Did you know the namesake of Pike’s Peak once came through East Texas? It’s the subject of this week’s Mark in Texas History.

In 1807, Lt. Zebulon (Zeb-you-lawn) Pike led an expedition to explore the headwaters of the Arkansas and Red Rivers and to report on Spanish settlements in the New Mexico area. During that expedition, Pike attempted to climb the summit of the peak in Colorado later named after him.

The namesake of Pike's Peak once traveled through East Texas.
The namesake of Pike's Peak once traveled through East Texas.(KLTV)

It’s not known if it was intentional or not, but during that expedition Pike’s crew crossed into Spanish territory. They were arrested and extradited to Mexico.

When the crew was later released, the expedition camped near this site in June of 1807. It is marked by this historical marker, established in 1982. The marker is on the El Camino Real (Ree-al) portion of the Caddo Mounds State Park near Alto.

The namesake of Pike's Peak once traveled through East Texas.
The namesake of Pike's Peak once traveled through East Texas.(KLTV)

You can see the Zebulon Pike Campsite Historical Marker at the Caddo Mounds State Historic Site, which is located on State Highway 21 west of Alto.

The namesake of Pike's Peak once traveled through East Texas.
The namesake of Pike's Peak once traveled through East Texas.(KLTV)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man in custody after standoff incident with police in Lone Star
Michael Hunt (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest Waskom man in connection with assault victim’s death
Source: KLTV Staff
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound I-20 traffic backed up for miles in Van Zandt County
Dr. Dan Crawford (Source: Tyler ISD)
Tyler Legacy principal resigns in wake of police investigation
Tyler Police investigating a string of Saturday morning robberies. Location University Blvd at...
Tyler Police investigating string of Saturday morning robberies

Latest News

Modern design to farmhouse style will offer something for everyone.
68th annual Tyler Area Builders Parade of Homes to showcase modern outdoor spaces, home designs
East Texas Food Bank
East Texas Food Bank to hold produce distribution in Tyler on Friday
Volunteer Central: From PATH to hospice, here are places to help out this week
Starting Monday, kids can stop by the Tyler Public Library to register for the summer reading...
Tyler Public Library gearing to kickoff 2021 summer reading program