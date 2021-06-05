Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest Waskom man in connection with assault victim’s death

Michael Hunt (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old man Friday in connection to the death of an assault victim.

Michael Glyn Hunt, of Waskom, was arrested and charged with manslaughter His bond amount has been set at $100,000.

According to a post on the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, HCSO deputies and Waskom police responded to the 1400 block of W. Texas Avenue to check out a report of an assault victim who was having trouble breathing.

When law enforcement and EMS personnel arrived at the scene, they immediately started life-saving measures, the Facebook post stated. The victim, Dennis Lyn Smith, 38, also of Waskom, was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall, where he was later pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Nancy George.

After a joint investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Waskom Police Department, Hunt was arrested and taken to the county jail.

Sheriff Brandon “B.J.” Fletcher and Waskom Police Chief Charles Meisenheimer both expressed their sympathies to Smith’s family and praised each other’s agencies for the quick response and completion of the investigation.

“It’s good to know that no matter what agency works any case within this county, the response and investigation will be swift and be thorough,” Fletcher said in the Facebook post.

