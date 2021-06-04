Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Athens Mayor and others arrested for online solicitation

By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Four men, including Athens Mayor James Monte Montgomery, have been arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor.

A multi-agency undercover operation was able to get these individuals to come to an undisclosed location with investigators who were posing as minors. These agencies pull together significant resources in situations like this for one reason: to protect children.

“That person who is soliciting this underage person shows up expecting to see this 13 or 14 year old child, these officers have stood in the gap for these kids. and it is a warning to parents and criminals alike that we are there, there is a law enforcement presence online.” said DPS Trooper Jean Dark.

Solicitation of a minor involves a defendant asking or engaging in a conversation with a minor and during the course of that conversation, the defendant asks (or solicits) the minor to meet them for the purpose of engaging in a sexual act. Online Solicitation of a Minor under Texas Penal Code Section 33.021 is a felony of the second degree. Second-degree felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

