Tyler Legacy principal resigns in wake of police investigation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD has confirmed that Dr. Dan Crawford has resigned as the principal of Tyler Legacy High School.

The resignation comes after Tyler Police were called to his residence on Pinnacle Circle on June 2nd at 11:48 p.m.

They were initially called in order to assist paramedics.

Police encountered both Dr. Crawford and his wife at the residence. According to the incident report, the call to assist paramedics then resulted in an investigation into possession of a controlled substance, found inside the home.

Police officers on the scene recorded finding half a gram of a white powdery substance at the home that was being possessed or concealed.

When asked about the situation, in a verbal statement, Jennifer Hines, the Executive Director of Communications for Tyler ISD said, “Today the District accepted the resignation of Tyler Legacy Principal Daniel Crawford. The District will immediately begin the process of filling the vacancy.”

No arrests have been made at this time. LouAnn Campbell, a spokesperson for the City of Tyler, added that the investigation is still active and that the city will refuse to answer any questions about the active investigation.

Dr. Crawford started as principal at Tyler Legacy High School (then Robert E. Lee High School) in 2016.

