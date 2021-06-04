Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Tyler Legacy principal resigns in wake of police investigation

Dr. Dan Crawford (Source: Tyler ISD)
Dr. Dan Crawford (Source: Tyler ISD)(Tyler ISD)
By Jason Goodwin
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD has confirmed that Dr. Dan Crawford has resigned as the principal of Tyler Legacy High School.

The resignation comes after Tyler Police were called to his residence on Pinnacle Circle on June 2nd at 11:48 p.m.

They were initially called in order to assist paramedics.

Police encountered both Dr. Crawford and his wife at the residence. According to the incident report, the call to assist paramedics then resulted in an investigation into possession of a controlled substance, found inside the home.

Police officers on the scene recorded finding half a gram of a white powdery substance at the home that was being possessed or concealed.

When asked about the situation, in a verbal statement, Jennifer Hines, the Executive Director of Communications for Tyler ISD said, “Today the District accepted the resignation of Tyler Legacy Principal Daniel Crawford. The District will immediately begin the process of filling the vacancy.

No arrests have been made at this time. LouAnn Campbell, a spokesperson for the City of Tyler, added that the investigation is still active and that the city will refuse to answer any questions about the active investigation.

Dr. Crawford started as principal at Tyler Legacy High School (then Robert E. Lee High School)  in 2016.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athens Mayor James Monte Montgomery was arrested Thursday on a charge of online solicitation of...
Athens mayor arrested Thursday for online solicitation of minor
Body found in Rusk County creek
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in creek
From top left clockwise, Jesse Bennett Mason, James Monte Montgomery, Jordan Rook and Michael...
Four arrested on charges of online solicitation of minor via multi-agency sting operation
Mount Pleasant police seek help identifying suspect of theft, fraudulent purchase
2018 booking photo of Dakevian Beniot Scroggins.
Second suspect wanted in Tyler murder investigation

Latest News

Texas public schools COVID-19 statistics as of June 4, 2021.
State reports less than 400 COVID-19 cases in Texas public schools for week
Athens Mayor James Monte Montgomery was arrested Thursday on a charge of online solicitation of...
Athens mayor resigns after Thursday arrest
Suspects
WebXtra: Athens Mayor and others arrested for online solicitation
WEBXTRA: Civil War reenactment
Civil War re-enactment to take place in Jefferson this weekend