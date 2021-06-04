Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Titus County jail employee arrested, accused of stealing from inmate

Sheila Kay Landers was arrested after being accused of stealing from an inmate at the Titus...
Sheila Kay Landers was arrested after being accused of stealing from an inmate at the Titus County Jail.(Titus County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Titus County Jail employee has been arrested after being accused of stealing from an inmate.

On Friday, Sheila K. Landers was arrested on a charge of theft of property enhanced. Two days prior to her arrest, Titus County Sheriff Tim Ingram ordered an investigation into possible instances of theft when an inmate that was released on an earlier date reported that he failed to receive all his property upon release. Cpt. David Price reviewed the video footage and found that Landers had allegedly taken the item that had been reported missing. Upon confronting Landers, she allegedly admitted having the item at her residence and was ordered to bring it back to the sheriff’s office.

In a released statement, Ingram reiterated that his policy is clear, “we will not allow criminal activity by anyone, including our own employees. This arrest shows a testament to a fair, firm, and consistent stance against anyone who breaks the law.”

