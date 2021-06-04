Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
State reports less than 400 COVID-19 cases in Texas public schools for week

Texas public schools COVID-19 statistics as of June 4, 2021.
Texas public schools COVID-19 statistics as of June 4, 2021.(Texas Department of Health and Human Services)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reported less than 400 cases of COVID-19 on public school campuses in last week’s reports.

The report states 296 students tested positive, while only 71 staff tested positive for the week ending May 30, for a total of 367.

The total number is a massive drop from the previous week’s report when 1,042 students tested positive, while 233 staff tested positive for the week ending May 23.

For the school year there have been 146,759 student cases and 72,909 staff cases. The report does not list active or recovered cases.

The following school districts reported the following numbers for the week:

Longview ISD: No new cases reported.

Lufkin ISD: One new staff case reported.

Nacogdoches ISD: No new cases reported.

Tyler ISD: No new cases reported.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

