Southern-style smoked Gouda grits and bacon dip by Mama Steph
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’d like a new way to enjoy bacon, cheese or, my favorite, grits, here’s a dip for you to try!
Ingredients:
1 cup quick grits (not instant!)
2 cups milk
1 cup water or broth
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
1 pound of bacon, chopped, fried and drained
1 1/2 cups shredded smoked Gouda cheese (or use your favorite melting cheese)
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup sour cream
2 large jalapenos, chopped
one bunch green onions, chopped
