Scattered t-storms this afternoon

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  More clouds this morning but temperatures are still starting out in the 60s.  Expect the chance for rain to increase through the day with likely scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon.  A few storms could produce some locally heavy rainfall, which could lead to more flooding concerns.  The chance for rain remains likely through the weekend with best chances being during the afternoons and early evenings.  However, a few showers will be possible both Saturday and Sunday mornings.  Temperatures this weekend will stay in the 60s for overnight lows and near 80 degrees for afternoon highs.  Likely chances for rain continue into early next week, but begin to diminish midweek with only slight chances for Wednesday and Thursday.

