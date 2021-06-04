Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rains wins state 3A softball title, while Diboll’s Fuentes sets state record

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - After a six-hour rain delay Thursday, the 3A state title softball game finally got underway with Rains High School beating Diboll with a score of 11-5.

Diboll battled back all night, but errors on defense cost the team key outs.

This is Rains’ second straight state title.

For Diboll it was the first ever state championship game. Diboll’s Hailey Fuentes set a state record with eight hits in her two state tournament games. That is the most ever in a 3A state UIL softball state tournament

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

