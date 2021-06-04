Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pentagon to release new report on UFO sightings

By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (CNN) - You’ve probably seen the videos of mysterious UFOs encountered by U.S. Navy pilots.

Now for the first time, the Pentagon is expected to weigh in on the sightings in a new report.

A number of sources familiar with the report say the military will not confirm or deny the sightings were evidence of alien activity.

In the report, officials are also expected to say they can’t rule out the possibility that the UFOs were new high-tech aircraft belonging to China or Russia.

The upcoming report is unlikely to satisfy those who support what’s known as “disclosure,” or the government release of definitive evidence of contact by extraterrestrial life.

The new report is expected to be delivered to Congress later this month.

