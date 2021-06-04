Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected for the next week across East Texas. Rain chances are expected to peak on Sunday before slowly, very slowly, falling into the end of next week. At this point in time, we are not looking for any significant severe weather, just isolated thunderstorms, and some very heavy rainfall in several locations. Rainfall totals over the next 7 days is expected to range from 2.00″ to 3.00″ over the northern half of East Texas and closer to 2.00″ to 4.00″ over southern sections. Keep those umbrellas handy. Temperatures should remain fairly ‘unchanged’ through Monday, then a slow increase is expected as the rain chances slowly diminish. Lows should range from the middle 60s to lower 70s during the next 7 days and highs should range from the lower to middle 80s. Stay tuned for more. Have a great day.

