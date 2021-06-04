Outgoing Texas GOP chair discusses legislature’s failure to achieve Republican voters’ priorities

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Shortly after he announced his resignation as the Republican Party chairman of Texas Friday, Lt. Col. Allen West (retired) held a press conference in Whitehouse to discuss the poor job the state’s GOP officials did in addressing the party’s priorities during the recent legislative session.

“When you look at what happened with the legislative session, we got something done as far as the abortion with the heartbeat bill,” West said during the press conference. “We did get constitutional carry, and we’re still waiting on election integrity. Everything else, it seems, just fell apart.”

West said the grassroots conservatives and Republicans in the state of Texas worked very hard to ensure that the GOP had majorities in the Texas Senate and House. he added they managed to do so even though the Democratic Party spent $200 million in an effort to “flip” Texas in the 2020 election.

“It’s very discouraging for them to look at the list of the Republican party of Texas’ list of priorities and see the results from the recent legislative session,” West said.

During the press conference, West listed the eight priorities that GOP voters decided on during the primary elections in 2020. They included election integrity, religious freedom, monument protection, a ban on child gender modification, constitutional carry, abolishing abortion in Texas, school choice protection, and a ban on taxpayer-funded lobbying,

West said that voters are going to hold GOP elected officials in Texas accountable for their failure to address what they saw as priorities. He said that they achieved part of what they wanted to do regarding abortion with the heartbeat bill and congratulated Lubbock on becoming the largest sanctuary city for life in the United States.

West said that the passage of the constitutional carry legislation was a clear victory for Texas’ grassroots conservatives and Republicans.

He held up a copy of the U.S. Constitution and said that document gives the only permission Americans need to keep and bear firearms.

The retired Army lieutenant colonel said that GOP elected officials need to do what they promised their constituents to do if Gov. Greg Abbott goes forward with his plans to call a special legislative session.

“We don’t want progressive socialism in Texas,” West said. “We’ve seen what that does.”

West didn’t go into a great deal of detail about why he decided to resign as the chairman of the GOP Texas. He simply said he concluded that he could no longer give 100 percent to the job’s duties. He also said he wants to avoid any possible conflicts of interest.

In response to questions about whether he plans to run for an elected office in Texas, West said he will be praying about it and discussing it with his wife and family. He mentioned the U.S. House of Representatives and said he is not happy with the person currently representing Texas’ 32nd House District.

During a one-on-one interview with East Texas News, West said border security is the single most important issue facing Texas right now, He said if the federal government won’t step up border security, the state should because weak border security leads to drugs and human trafficking.

