Lansing Switch Road bridge construction on I-20 delayed due to possible weather conditions

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The demolition work to remove the Lansing Switch Road bridge over I-20 between Longview and Hallsville Sunday night has been postponed due to inclement weather predictions. The work will be rescheduled as weather permits.

Anyone having any questions about the road closure, detour route or demolition work can call the Texas Department of Transportation Marshall area office at 903-935-2809 for more information.

