Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Lansing Switch Road bridge construction on I-20 delayed due to possible weather conditions

(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The demolition work to remove the Lansing Switch Road bridge over I-20 between Longview and Hallsville Sunday night has been postponed due to inclement weather predictions. The work will be rescheduled as weather permits.

Anyone having any questions about the road closure, detour route or demolition work can call the Texas Department of Transportation Marshall area office at 903-935-2809 for more information.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athens Mayor James Monte Montgomery was arrested Thursday on a charge of online solicitation of...
Athens mayor arrested Thursday for online solicitation of minor
Body found in Rusk County creek
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in creek
2018 booking photo of Dakevian Beniot Scroggins.
Second suspect wanted in Tyler murder investigation
Mount Pleasant police seek help identifying suspect of theft, fraudulent purchase
Theresa Balboa
Woman charged after child’s body found in Jasper motel room

Latest News

Allen West
Allen West resigns as Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Scattered t-storms this afternoon
Caldwell Student designs Black Power artwork for Beauty and the Box in Tyler
Caldwell student’s artwork featured in Tyler’s Beauty and the Box program
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 6-3-21 PART 4
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 6-3-21 PART 4