East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Scattered showers and a few thundershowers will remain in the forecast for the rest of the day today and tonight. We should see more during the day on Saturday as well as Sunday with our highest chances occurring on Sunday. Still, very good chances on Monday, but slightly less than Sunday. We continue to expect lower chances into Tuesday and Wednesday. Just slight chances for showers and/or thundershowers developing on Thursday and Friday. So, a slow change in the overall weather pattern is expected to begin early next week with a much drier forecast by the end of the week. Rainfall totals over the next 5-7 days will still be fairly high, generally from 2.00″-4.00″ with a few of you getting more than that. Now, with this happening, our temperatures are expected to rise into the middle to upper 80s starting on Tuesday and continuing through next weekend. Have a great weekend and keep those umbrellas handy. Looks like we will need them.

