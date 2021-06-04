Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Athens mayor resigns after Thursday arrest

Athens Mayor James Monte Montgomery was arrested Thursday on a charge of online solicitation of...
Athens Mayor James Monte Montgomery was arrested Thursday on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Athens Mayor James Monte Montgomery has tendered his resignation “effective immediately.”

The announcement came via a Facebook post from the City of Athens on Friday afternoon. Montgomery was arrested Thursday as part of a multi-agency sting operation targeting suspects who were allegedly attempting to solicit sex from minors online. Montgomery was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor. He was released on a $300,000 bond.

The City of Athens’ Facebook post indicated the search to replace Montgomery would begin swiftly.

“According to the Athens City Charter, as stated in Section 3: “Any vacancy or vacancies occurring in the city council shall be filled by appointment of a majority vote of the remaining city council within thirty (30) days, which person or persons so appointed shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term for the place or places to which such appointment shall be made,” the post said. “We continue to be shocked and grieved by the developments of the past 24 hours. Our primary responsibility is to the citizens of Athens and the betterment of our community.”

Previous reporting:

Athens mayor arrested Thursday for online solicitation of minor

Four arrested on charges of online solicitation of minor via multi-agency sting operation

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athens Mayor James Monte Montgomery was arrested Thursday on a charge of online solicitation of...
Athens mayor arrested Thursday for online solicitation of minor
Body found in Rusk County creek
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in creek
From top left clockwise, Jesse Bennett Mason, James Monte Montgomery, Jordan Rook and Michael...
Four arrested on charges of online solicitation of minor via multi-agency sting operation
Mount Pleasant police seek help identifying suspect of theft, fraudulent purchase
2018 booking photo of Dakevian Beniot Scroggins.
Second suspect wanted in Tyler murder investigation

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
WebXtra: Athens Mayor and others arrested for online solicitation
WebXtra: Athens Mayor and others arrested for online solicitation
WEBXTRA: Civil War reenactment
Civil War re-enactment to take place in Jefferson this weekend
WEBXTRA: Civil War reenactment
WEBXTRA: Civil War reenactment