Athens mayor arrested Thursday for online solicitation of minor

James Monte Montgomery, 63, of Athens.
By Stephanie Frazier and Julian Esparza
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday, the mayor of Athens was arrested by Longview police.

According to judicial records, Mayor James Monte Montgomery, 63, of Athens, was booked into the Gregg County Jail. He was arrested by Longview police for online solicitation of a minor/sexual conduct.

His bond was set at $300,000 with conditions which were not stated. He bonded out a short time later.

Montgomery, according to previous interviews with a local paper during his campaign, owns a construction business and was born and raised in Athens. Before his time as mayor, he was a member of city council.

KLTV has reached out to the Athens City Manager’s Office for comment on the arrest.

Mayor James Monte Montgomery, 63, of Athens
Full details were not available tonight from local officials.

