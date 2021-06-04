Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Allen West resigns as Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas

Allen West
Allen West((Source: TXGOP))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Lt. Col. (Ret.) Allen West has submitted his resignation as Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas.

According to a press release, he will remain at the helm of the Texas GOP until a new Chairman can be selected on July 11th at an undetermined location as of now.

The release said Chairman West expressed his humble gratitude and stated that “it has been my distinct honor to serve as Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas. I pray Godspeed for this governing body.” His tenure has been marked by a remarkable commitment to our grassroots organizers as well as tireless effort to make gains on our Legislative Priorities such as Constitutional Carry, the Heart Beat Bill, and Election Integrity. Additionally, his action to grow GOP support across the state from the Rio Grande Valley, to our rural base, and underserved urban areas has been dauntless.

Lt. Col. Allen West will take this opportunity to prayerfully reflect on a new chapter in his already distinguished career, the release said.

