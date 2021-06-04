1 person taken to hospital after truck crashes into Longview apartment

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of unknown injuries Friday after a pickup went off of Longview’s Eastman Road, hit a tree, went through a fence, and then crashed into an apartment.

According to an official with the Longview Fire Department, a pickup veered off of Eastman Road (U.S. Highway 259), hit a tree, went through a fence, and crashed into an apartment at the Quest Town Oaks apartment complex. No one in the apartment complex was injured.

One person from the pickup was taken to a local hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.