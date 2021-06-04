Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

1 person taken to hospital after truck crashes into Longview apartment

A pickup crashed into a Longview apartment Friday. (Source: KLTV Staff)
A pickup crashed into a Longview apartment Friday. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of unknown injuries Friday after a pickup went off of Longview’s Eastman Road, hit a tree, went through a fence, and then crashed into an apartment.

According to an official with the Longview Fire Department, a pickup veered off of Eastman Road (U.S. Highway 259), hit a tree, went through a fence, and crashed into an apartment at the Quest Town Oaks apartment complex. No one in the apartment complex was injured.

One person from the pickup was taken to a local hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

Caption

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athens Mayor James Monte Montgomery was arrested Thursday on a charge of online solicitation of...
Athens mayor arrested Thursday for online solicitation of minor
Body found in Rusk County creek
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in creek
From top left clockwise, Jesse Bennett Mason, James Monte Montgomery, Jordan Rook and Michael...
Four arrested on charges of online solicitation of minor via multi-agency sting operation
Mount Pleasant police seek help identifying suspect of theft, fraudulent purchase
2018 booking photo of Dakevian Beniot Scroggins.
Second suspect wanted in Tyler murder investigation

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Athens Mayor James Monte Montgomery was arrested Thursday on a charge of online solicitation of...
Athens mayor resigns after Thursday arrest
WebXtra: Athens Mayor and others arrested for online solicitation
WebXtra: Athens Mayor and others arrested for online solicitation
WEBXTRA: Civil War reenactment
Civil War re-enactment to take place in Jefferson this weekend
WEBXTRA: Civil War reenactment
WEBXTRA: Civil War reenactment