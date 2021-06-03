Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

What to expect when buying a home during the market surge

“Just be prepared”
2020 Housing Market
2020 Housing Market
By Victoria Lara
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Whether you’re building, buying or selling a house, it’s a competitive market across the state right now -- and that’s no different here in East Texas.

“Just be prepared,” said Vicki French, Chairperson of the Greater Tyler Association of Realtors.

Preparation was the essence of every piece of the advice from French. She said it’s competitive for most people right now to either get the home of their dreams or merely find land to build one.

“Some of these homes are having 8, 10, up to 15 offers on them,” she said. “And they’re only on the market for maybe 24-48 hours.”

For realtors, the beginning of summer means start of their busiest time of year. Online shopping has helped keep the market flowing even through things like lockdowns and a winter storm.

“It just never slowed down,” said French. “The week of the freeze, people you know, obviously didn’t go out, but they were still shopping. They were still looking online and emailing their agents saying ‘hey, I want to see this one when I can get out of my driveway.’”

According to French, potential future action by the federal reserve might end up slowing the frenzied housing market, some.

“I feel that the interest rates will need to start creeping up a little bit, but right now they’re fantastic,” she said.

Although, she doesn’t see this happening within the coming months.

“What goes up? It will start to level out and come back down,” said French.

She said if you have a home, strongly consider refinancing it. And if you’re looking to buy a home, make sure you’re the best possible buyer. Be more prepared than the next guy with all of your paperwork so you can get in and out and offer an easier closing.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Hernandez, 54
Former Smith County elections administrator accused of giving employees colon cleanser to drink
If you have any information on Sam's whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing...
Body found in Jasper motel room may be missing Houston 6-year-old
Theresa Balboa
Woman charged after child’s body found in Jasper motel room
Grand Saline man killed attempting to cross train tracks
Denise Hernandez
Smith County judge releases statement on arrest of former elections administrator

Latest News

File photo of Sen. John Cornyn in Tyler.
Sen. Cornyn to keynote Tyler energy summit Thursday
2018 booking photo of Dakevian Beniot Scroggins.
Second suspect wanted in Tyler murder investigation
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: A few isolated storms this afternoon
Paxton Smith, Lake Highlands High School valedictorian, poses for a photo, Wednesday, June 2,...
Dallas HS valedictorian delivers abortion rights call, not approved speech