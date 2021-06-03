WEBXTRA: Rain causes delays at UIL softball tournament

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - Rains have caused issues all day in Austin at the UIL state softball tournament.

The 3A championship between Diboll and Rains has been pushed to 7 pm. The games was set to start at 1 but shortly after teams took the field to warm up heavy rains moved in.

The 4A semifinals are being moved to Georgetown and Eastview High School will host Bullard and Liberty at 7 pm.

