WebXTRA: Energy Summit at Green Acres

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sen. Cornyn discusses the state of the energy industry and what the future holds particularly for the fossil fuel and renewable energy industries important to East Texas.

After ERCOT and the February 2021 winter storm, concerns have grown for how to prevent that electric situation in the future. That includes how renewable energy and oil-based energy will work together.

A Kilgore Chamber of Commerce member attended the Summit and said “Kilgore is where the word richest acre is and we are interested in anything energy, oil related, so we want make sure we stay on top of what’s going on.”

Also in attendance was Steve Rowe, a former MLB player. He wanted to see how they plan to address what happened in February, what lead to it, and how to prevent this sort of situation in the future. He said that Texas is “a resource rich state there is no way we should go through a period where we have a lack of electricity that’s reliable”

Many people are interested to hear what will happen with contested topics such as the Green New Deal.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

