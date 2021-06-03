Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

TJC baseball wins national title

By Michael Coleman
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TJC is the home of yet another champion, winning the school’s sixth baseball championship, playing top ranked Niagara County. Down in the eighth, Miguel Vega went long ball with a 2-run homer to give the already 5-time champs a two-run lead.

That’s how it stayed TJC wins 5-4, their sixth baseball crown in eight years. Both teams were stubborn, as they were deadlocked at three for a few innings, the Thunderwolves took the lead having blown a 3-0 lead to the Apaches.

Both teams scored their first three runs in the first inning, but clutch hitting late did in the top ranked Niagara County team, TJC was ranked number 2, the Apaches baseball team brings home the third national championship in less than a month for TJC. The men and women’s tennis teams won their national championship games also. In all, TJC owns 65 national titles, keep in mind the men and women soccer teams are playing in their national championship tournament beginning this week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Hernandez, 54
Former Smith County elections administrator accused of giving employees colon cleanser to drink
If you have any information on Sam's whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing...
Body found in Jasper motel room may be missing Houston 6-year-old
Big Sandy man killed trying to hold mattress in truck bed
3 killed including baby in Panola County head-on crash
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers

Latest News

Coach Ross McMurry
Ross McMurry on Rusk win
Rusk Eagles defeat Bellville 2-1 and are headed to the UIL state tournament.
Rusk baseball beats Bellville 2-1 to claim 4A reg 3 championship
Diboll Softball
Ladyjacks bats send Diboll to their first softball state championship game
SFA football holds first spring practice
SFA Football starts summer football camps across the state