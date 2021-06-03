TJC baseball wins national title

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TJC is the home of yet another champion, winning the school’s sixth baseball championship, playing top ranked Niagara County. Down in the eighth, Miguel Vega went long ball with a 2-run homer to give the already 5-time champs a two-run lead.

That’s how it stayed TJC wins 5-4, their sixth baseball crown in eight years. Both teams were stubborn, as they were deadlocked at three for a few innings, the Thunderwolves took the lead having blown a 3-0 lead to the Apaches.

Both teams scored their first three runs in the first inning, but clutch hitting late did in the top ranked Niagara County team, TJC was ranked number 2, the Apaches baseball team brings home the third national championship in less than a month for TJC. The men and women’s tennis teams won their national championship games also. In all, TJC owns 65 national titles, keep in mind the men and women soccer teams are playing in their national championship tournament beginning this week.

