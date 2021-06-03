Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We are in store for another beautiful day in our neck of the Lone Star state! We’ll see a fair mix of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon as highs warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Scattered showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible during the heat of the day, then skies mostly dry out overnight. Our Friday starts off cloudy and muggy in the middle 60s with a few light showers possible. Scattered rain chances ramp up a bit for the afternoon and evening hours, so be sure to keep the umbrella close if you have any Friday plans. The tap unfortunately really turns on over the weekend as scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be likely on and off throughout each day, so if you have any weekend plans, be sure to include and indoor “plan b” to be safe. Rinse and repeat throughout the first half of the next work week as scattered rain chances remain in the forecast for each afternoon. The silver lining to our non-stop rain is at least temperatures are remaining well below average for this time of year, so if you hate the heat, be sure to enjoy the rain while it is still around.

