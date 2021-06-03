Texas Tech Vet School in position to attract advanced students from around the country

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine is in a position to draw advanced students in from around the nation, and construction on the new facility is coming along.

Bank of America donated these funds to support the construction of the school’s new state of the art facility and programs for students.

“There’s a lot of aspects to how this money will contribute to our program and how we will better meet our mission with this gift from Bank of America, but it really does make a trans-formative difference for us,” said Guy Loneragan, dean of School of Veterinary Medicine at TTUHSC.

This donation will help recruit advanced students to the area which will in result play a role in Amarillo becoming the center of veterinary research and teaching nationwide.

The majority of the donation is going to help support the general construction.

Part of the donation helps offset Amarillo Economic Development Corporation’s commitment to funding part of the project, so it allows AEDC to invest in other areas of Amarillo.

The remaining funds will go towards what they’re calling the culture competency program.

“That is covering many areas. One area is just to better understand our communities and the students that we hope to recruit from our communities and how we provide students with the awareness that we are an option for them. How we better recruit them, how we inform our admissions process so that we can admit the students that are really going to help us achieve our mission. Another great example is that it helps develop Spanish competency programs for our health professionals,” said Loneragan.

Loneragan says the new school will open the door for affordable professional education for people from communities across Texas.

“This allows us to think about how we contribute to economic development in the region and we’re looking forward to thinking about how we can start new companies with discoveries from research and how we support existing companies coming into the region that may want to partner with our researchers. So, it’s going to benefit the region in many ways and we’re just so excited to be part of this community. We know that the community made it possible for us to be here and we are just so thankful for that,” said Loneragan.

They will be moving furniture into the facility in the next two weeks.

Construction is on track to welcome the first class in August.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.