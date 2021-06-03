Texas police share guidelines after co-sleeping blamed for deaths of 2 infants

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving police are warning parents and caretakers about the dangers of co-sleeping after two infants died in two separate incidents last week.

In one incident, the parent fell asleep with the baby on the couch and the infant got stuck between the couch cushions. In the second incident, the infant was sleeping in the bed with the parent and rolled between the mattress and wall. In both situations, the babies suffocated to death.

Co-sleeping is associated with an increased risk of sudden unexpected death in infancy (SUDI) including sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and fatal sleeping accidents such as the two described above.

The department urged followers to review and share safety guidelines to spread awareness about the dangers.

The Irving Police Department provided a safe infant sleep checklist after the recent deaths of two infants due to co-sleeping. (Irving Police Department)

The U.S. The American Academy of Pediatrics is opposed to bed-sharing: It “should be avoided at all times” with a “[full-]term normal-weight infant younger than 4 months,” the AAP writes in its 2016 recommendations for pediatricians. The organization said the practice puts babies at risk for sleep-related deaths, including sudden infant death syndrome, accidental suffocation and accidental strangulation.

AAP cites seven studies to support its recommendation against bed-sharing.

Recommendations for a safe sleep environment include supine positioning, the use of a firm sleep surface, room-sharing without bed-sharing, and the avoidance of soft bedding and overheating. Additional recommendations for SIDS reduction include the avoidance of exposure to smoke, alcohol, and illicit drugs; breastfeeding; routine immunization; and use of a pacifier.

About 3,700 babies die each year in the U.S. from sleep-related causes, according to the AAP.

