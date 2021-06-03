Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Show returns in 2021 with star-studded lineup

Texas Country Music Hall of Fame
Texas Country Music Hall of Fame(kltv)
By Blake Holland
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - After being cancelled last year because of COVID-19, the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame will return this summer with their annual show on Saturday, Aug. 14 in Carthage.

Hall of Fame President Tommie Ritter-Smith said it was a challenge to find acts this year due to so many concerts being rescheduled from last year.

She said thankfully they’ve had some friends come to the rescue to help with this year’s show.

This year’s show will feature: Jeannie C. Riley, Jeannie Seely, T.G. Sheppard, Moe Bandy, and Janie Fricke and her band.

“I think everybody from Nashville is coming,” Ritter-Smith said.

Serving as emcee for this year’s John Ritter Tribute Showcase will be Carthage native Linda Davis. Radio personality Dallas Wayne will also return as emcee for the Saturday night show.

The weekend of events will kick off Thursday, Aug. 12 at the Country Music Hayride. The John Ritter Tribute Showcase, an amateur talent competition, will take place Friday, Aug. 13. The celebration show will be Saturday, Aug. 14.

For ticket information, call the Panola County Chamber of Commerce 903-693-6634.

