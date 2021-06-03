Someone has a Lotto Texas ticket worth $18.75 million

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Someone has a Lotto Texas ticket with an estimated annuitized worth of $18.75 million, the Texas Lottery said Thursday.

The winning ticket for Wednesday night’s drawing, which was purchased at Xpress Food & Fuel at 800 East Parker Road in Plano, matched all six of the numbers drawn (22-33-44-45-47-54).

The buyer, who hasn’t come forward yet, selected the cash value option and will receive $14,259,272.66 before taxes.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

“We look forward to meeting our newest Lotto Texas jackpot winner,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

“If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

