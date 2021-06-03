Sen. Cornyn to keynote Tyler energy summit Thursday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) will keynote the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Energy Summit on Thursday, according to a news release.

Cornyn will take part in an on-stage discussion moderated by Ken Waits, President & CEO of Mewbourne Oil.

The discussion is set to begin around 12:15 p.m. at the Green Acres Crosswalk Conference Center in Tyler.

“Sen. Cornyn will discuss the state of the energy industry nationally and what the future holds particularly for the fossil fuel and renewable energy industries important to East Texas,” stated a news release from Cornyn’s office. “He will then answer questions from the audience.”

Following the on-stage discussion, Cornyn will hold a news conference with local reporters.

