Second suspect wanted in Tyler murder investigation

2018 booking photo of Dakevian Beniot Scroggins.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have named a second suspect in a murder investigation.

Police say Dakevian Scroggins is wanted for capital murder in connection with the May 13 shooting death of Chris Eiglebiger.

We’re told Scroggins could still be in east Texas Thursday morning, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

“He currently has warrants from other law enforcement agencies, including an active parole violation warrant issued by the Texas Boards of Pardons/Parole in Austin,” a news release stated.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with tips can call the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000 or Smith County CrimeStoppers at (903) 597-CUFF (2833).

Zaccheus Dunn, 23, was arrested last month and charged with capital murder in the case. He remains in the Smith County Jail.

