Rusk County Sheriff's Office investigating after body found in creek

Body found in Rusk County creek
Body found in Rusk County creek((Source: KLTV))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body.

It happened on County Road 407 in Rusk County. Authorities blocked off a section of 407 while they conducted their investigation. According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, the call came in as a check welfare. When they arrived they found a body in a creek just below a small bridge. An SUV was at the scene which was taken in to be processed by investigators.

The deceased has been identified as Eriberto Santana, 31, of Rusk County. He had suffered a gunshot wound and has been sent for an autopsy. Authorities recovered a handgun that was found in the creek.

