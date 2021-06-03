Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Palestine woman arrested on criminal trespass, drug charges after police say they found her hiding in closet

Crystal Gonzales of Palestine
Crystal Gonzales of Palestine(Palestine Police Dept)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Palestine police say that at around noon on Saturday, May 29, they arrested a woman after they responded to a criminal trespass call.

Several officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of North Link St in reference to the call, and when they arrived, police say they noticed that the front door of the home had been damaged and was open. They went inside, and Officer Grantham found Crystal Gonzales, 36, of Palestine, hiding in a closet inside the house.

Police took Gonzales into custody and they say that she had in her possession scales, baggies, syringes, and about eight grams of suspected methamphetamine. They also say Gonzales was already wanted on multiple warrants out of the Palestine Municipal Court.

Gonzales was placed under arrest and taken to the Anderson County Jail where she was booked in for
six warrants, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG1 4g to 200g, and criminal trespass of a habitation.

“I am proud of the work these officers do in getting drugs and offenders off the streets in our community.” Captain Jamie Lester said.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Balboa
Woman charged after child’s body found in Jasper motel room
Denise Hernandez, 54
Former Smith County elections administrator accused of giving employees colon cleanser to drink
If you have any information on Sam's whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing...
Body found in Jasper motel room may be missing Houston 6-year-old
Grand Saline man killed attempting to cross train tracks
Denise Hernandez
Smith County judge releases statement on arrest of former elections administrator

Latest News

Modern design to farmhouse style will offer something for everyone.
68th annual Tyler Area Builders Parade of Homes to showcase modern outdoor spaces, home designs
City officials from all over the county gathered to ask questions about the money they soon...
City leaders’ questions addressed about American Rescue Plan funding
Caldwell Student designs Black Power artwork for Beauty and the Box in Tyler
Caldwell student’s artwork featured in Tyler’s Beauty and the Box program
Mount Pleasant police seek help identifying suspect of theft, fraudulent purchase