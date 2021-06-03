East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Only a few showers and/or thundershowers possible through tonight and Thursday morning. Slightly better chances by afternoon and into the evening hours. Not much on Fri. AM, but even better chances by the afternoon and into the evening hours. Pretty much the same for Saturday. Sunday and Monday appear to have the best chances for showers/thundershowers during the afternoon and evening hours, then chances falling only slightly for Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall totals over the next 7 days could range from 1.50″ to near 3.00″+ in a few areas. Keep those umbrellas handy. Once again, we are not expecting much in the way of severe weather but will continuously monitor the situation for you. Temperatures should remain fairly mild for the early part of June with highs in the lower to possibly the middle 80s in a few areas with lows, for the most part, staying in the mid to upper 60s.

