NNSA to extend CNS’ Pantex contract while looking for replacements

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The federal agency overseeing the management of Pantex is still looking at replacements for Consolidated Nuclear Security to run the plant, so it’s planning on extending the CNS contract.

The National Nuclear Security Administration posted a notice June 1 it will keep CNS in charge for at least two months when its contract expires October 1. The extension could stretch to six months.

CNS has run Pantex since 2014.

The NNSA says the new contract to manage Pantex and sister plant the Y-12 complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee will be worth an estimated $28 billion over 10 years.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.