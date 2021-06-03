Mount Pleasant police seek help identifying suspect of theft, fraudulent purchase

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is seeking a suspect who allegedly fraudulently purchased items from a Verizon store.

According to the police post on Facebook: On May 21st, the pictured female suspect, was able to walk out of our local Verizon Wireless with two iPhone 12′s as well as two air pods. The female was able to produce identification to an account and able to purchase these items and have them billed to the account. The suspect left Verizon in the pictured pickup truck.

The female subject appears to be white or Hispanic and has a tattoo on her upper left arm. The truck pictured is an early 2000′s Chevrolet flatbed truck.

We need your help identifying the suspect or truck pictured!

If you have any information on who this female suspect is or the vehicle used, contact the Mt Pleasant Police Department at 903-575-4004.

