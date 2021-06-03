Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man wanted on murder, attempted murder warrants out of La. leads deputies on chase through Harrison Co., Texas

The man pictured above reportedly led deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a...
The man pictured above reportedly led deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a high speed chase during the early morning hours of June 3, 2021.(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man wanted in Louisiana for murder and attempted murder reportedly led police on a high speed chase through Harrison County, Texas, but is now in custody.

Officials with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office say during the early morning hours of June 3, deputies saw a silver Mustang speeding east on I-20 and swerving. Deputies tried to pull the car over, but say the driver continued to speed away.

The driver then exited the interstate and headed south on FM 31, still driving over the speed limit. The driver then reportedly made an “aggressive” traffic move, making a U-turn in the driveway of the fire station at FM 2625 and FM 31. After that, the driver headed north, still speeding, deputies say.

The driver finally stopped near the intersection of FM 31 and Blocker Road and jumped out the car and ran into some woods. After chasing him briefly, deputies were able to take the man into custody.

Officials say the driver identified himself, but did not have any ID on him. After checking the registration, officials say the car was in fact registered to an address in Irving, Texas and did not belong to the driver.

After the driver was arrested, he was taken to the Harrison County Jail, where he reportedly admitted to lying about his name and provided a different name. Officials say he was found to have multiple fugitive warrants, including an outstanding warrant out of Bastrop, La. for attempted murder and murder.

