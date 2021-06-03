Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Investigators calling Rusk County mobile home fire ‘suspicious’

Rusk County mobile home fire
Rusk County mobile home fire((Source: KLTV))
By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County investigators are saying a structure fire which occurred at a mobile home is being considered suspicious.

According to Rusk County Sheriffs Office Lieutenant Butch White, firefighters responded to the structure fire at 3 a.m. Thursday morning in the 500 block of CR 228D. White said crews arrived to the home being fully engulfed in flames.

White said the home has been unoccupied for approximately two years and has no electricity running to it which made it suspicious to investigators.

The state fire marshal’s office have been called in to help investigate the fire.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Balboa
Woman charged after child’s body found in Jasper motel room
Denise Hernandez, 54
Former Smith County elections administrator accused of giving employees colon cleanser to drink
If you have any information on Sam's whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing...
Body found in Jasper motel room may be missing Houston 6-year-old
Grand Saline man killed attempting to cross train tracks
Denise Hernandez
Smith County judge releases statement on arrest of former elections administrator

Latest News

Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Show returns in 2021 with star-studded lineup
Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Show returns in 2021 with star-studded lineup
WebX: Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Announcement
Caleb Beames has more on the weather delay for the 3A state softball title game.
WebXtra: Diboll softball
Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Energy Summit
WebXTRA: Energy Summit at Green Acres
WebXTRA: Energy Summit at Green Acres
WebXTRA: Energy Summit at Green Acres