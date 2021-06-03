Investigators calling Rusk County mobile home fire ‘suspicious’

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County investigators are saying a structure fire which occurred at a mobile home is being considered suspicious.

According to Rusk County Sheriffs Office Lieutenant Butch White, firefighters responded to the structure fire at 3 a.m. Thursday morning in the 500 block of CR 228D. White said crews arrived to the home being fully engulfed in flames.

White said the home has been unoccupied for approximately two years and has no electricity running to it which made it suspicious to investigators.

The state fire marshal’s office have been called in to help investigate the fire.

